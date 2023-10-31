Arunraja Kamaraj’s debut web series Label to stream from Nov 10

CHENNAI: Starring Jai and Taniya Hope in lead roles, Label is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 10. Touted to be a court room drama, this series marks Arunraja Kamaraj’s debut into the OTT world.

Produced by Muthamizh Padaippagam, the trailer of Label was released recently. Sam CS is composing the music and cinematography is handled by Dinesh Krishnan. Raja Arumugam is the editor of the project. Four lyricists -- Yugabharathi, Mohan Raja, Logan and Arunraja Kamaraj himself, have penned lyrics for the songs.

Apart from Jai and Tanya Hope, the Hotstar Specials series also features actors Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy, among others.

Arunraja Kamaraj’s previous films are Nenjukku Needhi (2022) and Kanaa (2018).