Begin typing your search...

Arundhati Roy awarded Pen Pinter Prize 2024

The prize, established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, defends freedom of expression and celebrates literature in memory of Nobel-Laureate playwright Harold Pinter.

ByAgenciesAgencies|27 Jun 2024 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-27 21:30:49.0  )
Arundhati Roy awarded Pen Pinter Prize 2024
X

Arundhati Roy

LONDON: Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy, currently facing the threat of prosecution over historic comments on Kashmir 14 years ago, was on Thursday honoured with the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize 2024 for her “unflinching and unswerving” writings. The prize, established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, defends freedom of expression and celebrates literature in memory of Nobel-Laureate playwright Harold Pinter.

CinemaArundhati RoyPen Pinter PrizeHollywoodAward
Agencies

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick