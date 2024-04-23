Begin typing your search...

Arun Vijay's 36th film titled Retta Thala

Director Karthik Subbaraj, music director-actor GV Prakash Kumar, and actor Vishnu Vishal unveiled the title with the first-look poster on their social media handles on Tuesday. The film is bankrolled by BTG Universal.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 April 2024 2:38 PM GMT
First look poster of Arun Vijay's 36th film 'Retta Thala' (X/@gvprakash)

CHENNAI: Arun Vijay’s 36th film, helmed by Maan Karate fame Kris Thirukumaran is officially titled as Retta Thala. The protagonist will be playing a dual role in the film. The actor had earlier played a dual role in Thadam.

Retta Thala is set to have Sam CS’s music. Tijo Tomy is the cinematographer and Arun Shankar is handling the art direction. The film also features Siddhi Idnani, Tanya, and Balaji Murugadoss.

Meanwhile, Arun Vijay was last seen in Mission: Chapter 1, directed by AL Vijay. The actor has concluded filming for his latest project Vanangaan, helmed by Bala.

