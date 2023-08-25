"Art is subjective": Kangana congratulates winners of 69th Nat'l Film Awards

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut has extended her congratulations to each and every National Film Awards winner that was revealed on Thursday night.

She also commented on the fact that her own movie, ‘Thalaivii,’ received no attention at the press conference.

"Congratulations to all #nationalawards2023. It is such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together. It's truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that's happening across all languages,” Kangana wrote on her Instagram.

About her own film ‘Thalaivii’ which did not receive any awards, she said, "All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivii didn't win any... please know I am eternally grateful for whatever Krishna gave and didn't give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me must appreciate my perspective as well ... Art is subjective and I truly believe that the jury did their best.... I wish everyone the best Hare Krishna C2 V," she added.

‘Thalaivii’, released in 2021, is a biographical film based on the life and struggles of the late J Jayalalithaa, who was a prominent Indian politician and actress and served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu many times. The film features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, portraying the character of Jayalalithaa. A L.Vijay directed the movie, and the screenplay was written by K V Vijayendra Prasad.

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday in New Delhi.

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi) bagged the Best Actress award while Allu Arjun won the Best Actor (Male) award for his performance in Pushpa (The Rise Part I).