Art director Milan passes away in Azerbaijan today

CHENNAI: Tamil cinema's renowned art director and production designer, Milan Fernandes passed away due to heart attack in Azerbaijan on Sunday morning.

He was working in Ajith's VidaaMuyarchi in Baku. Reportedly, he was on his way to the sets when he suffered a heart attack. He was 54.

The team has been camping in the Central Asian city for the last 10 days and was planning to shoot in the country for the next 40 days before shifting to Abu Dhabi.

Milan is known for his frequent collaborations with Ajith in films such as Billa, Aegan, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Art director and production designer Milan Fernandes (Image by Ajith Kumar)

Milan's latest work include Pathu Thala, Thunivu, Annaatthe and Suriya's upcoming period film, Kanguva.

Having started his career as am assistant to Sabu Cyril in films such as Red and Villain, he has worked in over 30 films so far.

Sources say that formalities are underway to fly Milan's body to Chennai.

The news of Milan's passing away has saddened the Tamil cinema industry and condolences have started pouring in from several quarters.