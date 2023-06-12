ARR's daughter Khatija turns music director for Halitha's Minmini

CHENNAI: It’s a jewel on the crown moment for Tamil writer-filmmaker Halitha Shameem as her upcoming film ‘Minmini’ will have the special attraction of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman debuting as music director.

Hailing from a family of ace musicians and singers, Khatija has already won the hearts of music lovers through her vocals in many songs. The makers of ‘Minmini’ are elated to announce the news of her musical debut through their film.

‘Minmini’ is written and directed by Halitha Shameem, and produced and cinematographed by Manoj Paramahamsa. The film has struck the right chords, capturing the public glare for the first-of-its-kind attempt of shooting a film for eight long years to show the real aging of actors onscreen. The film is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release soon and is now in the final leg of post-production works.

'Minmini' is produced by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa in association with Anchor Bay Studios. Esther Anil, Pravin Kishore, and Gaurav Kaalai. Pravin and Gaurav are the lead actors in this film. Manoj Paramahamsa is handling cinematography, and Raymond Derrick Crasta is overseeing editing works for the film.

The expectations are much groovy for ‘Minmini’ due to the critically-acclaimed previous works of Halitha Shameem that include Poovarasam Peepee, Sillu Karupatti, Aelay and Loners (a part of Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha).