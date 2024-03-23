ARR, Prabhu Deva come togetherafter 25 years

CHENNAI: Marking their first collaboration in Gentleman’s Chiku Bukku Rayile song in 1993, AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva have worked together in Kadhalan, Mr Romeo, Love Birds and Minsara Kanavu. The energetic duo is teaming up again after 25 years.

ARR released the title poster of the film on Friday. The poster featured a silhouette of Rahman and Prabhu Deva’s iconic Muquabla pose. Helmed by debutant filmmaker Manoj NS, the film is tentatively titled #arrpd6, indicating the sixth collaboration between ARR and Prabhu Deva. Some of the famous songs from this combo are Pettai Rap, Oorvasi Oorvasi, Vennilave Vennilave and Strawberry Kannae, among others. The project also includes Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in prominent roles.

#arrpd6 is produced by the filmmaker himself, Divya Manoj and Dr Praveen Elak, under the banner Behindwoods. Anoop V Shylaja is handling the camera and Raymond Derrick Crasta is the editor. The film is set to release in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. On the other hand, Prabhu Deva is currently shooting for The Greatest Of All Time, which stars Vijay in the lead role.