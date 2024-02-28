ARR compares The Goat Life to Lawrence of Arabia

CHENNAI: Oscar Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has compared actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life to the 1962 epic biographical drama, Lawrence of Arabia. He stated that it will leave a deep, unfading impact upon the audience.

During the official website launch of The Goat Life, ARR said, “The Goat Life is a music composer’s movie in a way. The whole team has given their soul to this film. Looking at them reaffirms my faith in cinema.”

The film is based on the novel Aadujeevitham, penned by Benyamin. The book has been translated to 12 languages and follows the true story of Najeeb, who in the early 90s, migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy, the survival-adventure is produced by Visual Romance.

Sunil KS is handling camera and Sreekar Prasad is the editor. With the film’s audio launch scheduled on March 10, it will hit the screen on March 28.

The Goat Life is all set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.