ARK Saravanan announces sequel to Maragatha Naanayam

CHENNAI: Filmmaker ARK Saravanan, whose recent work Veeran received appreciation from the audience, gained popularity with his debut directorial Maragatha Naanayam (2017). On Thursday, the filmmaker announced that Maragatha Naanayam film will be getting a sequel. “‘2’... Loading... with Bangggg,” (sic) he tweeted. He also tagged Axess Film Factory in the tweet, who was the producer of Maragatha Naanayam. His recent work with Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Veeran, is a fantasy entertainer.

The film also stars Athira Raj, Vinay, Munishkanth and Kaali Venkat in prominent roles. Maragatha Naanayam starred Aadhi, Nikki Galrani, Anandraj, Daniel and Munishkanth in important roles. The film’s musical score was handled by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Information about the cast and crew of Maragatha Naanayam 2 will be made by the makers soon.