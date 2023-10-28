Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya gets engaged to Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy

CHENNAI: Aishwarya Arjun, the eldest daughter of actor Arjun Sarja aka Action King Arjun, gets engaged to Umapathy Ramaiah, son of well-known actor, Thambi Ramaiah in Arjun's Gerugambakkam Anjaneyar temple on Friday.

Aishwarya and Umapathy fell in love when they were in South Africa for a reality show hosted by Arjun Sarja. They have been in a relationship for a long time and decided to get married upon both their parents' consent. The wedding will take place in the Tamil month of Thai (January-February).

The engagement ceremony was attended by the relatives and friends of both the families.

Aishwarya Arjun made her debut with Vishal's 'Pattathu Yaanai' and acted in her father's directorial venture 'Sollividava' ('Prema Baraha'), while, Umapathy made his debut with 'Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay' and acted in various films like 'Maniyaar Kudumbam', Cheran's 'Thirumanam' and 'Thanni Vandi'.

Umapathy Ramaiah also participated in a popular Tamil reality TV show and is set to make his directorial debut with 'Rajakili' starring his dad in the lead along with actor Samuthirakani.

Arjun Sarja was recently seen playing the role of Harold Das in Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Leo', and Thambi Ramaiah has a slew of films.