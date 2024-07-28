Arjun Sarja looks chic in new 'VidaaMuyarchi' poster

CHENNAI: The 'VidaaMuyarchi' team is back with yet another surprise for fans. The makers of the film unveiled the first look of actor 'Action King' Arjun Sarja on Sunday.

Starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, 'VidaaMuyarchi' is directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

The new poster features Arjun looking cool in a leather jacket and long hair on a highway in Azerbaijan, with a silhouette of actor Ajith in the foreground.

Sharing the poster on X, Lyca Productions wrote, "Meet the Action King @akarjunofficial. Presenting the 4th look of VIDAAMUYARCHI. #VidaaMuyarchi #EffortsNeverFail (sic)."

This is the fourth look poster from the film so far.

The first two posters had the lead star taking the central stage while the third featured Ajith and Trisha together.

As we exclusively reported earlier, 'VidaaMuyarchi' is in the final stages of filming. The last few days of the shoot will be held in Hyderabad.

Backed by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil in pivotal roles.

Om Prakash handles the cinematography and NB Srikanth is looking after the editing.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Ajith after 'Vedalam' and 'Vivegam'.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar also has Adhik Ravichandran's 'Good Bad Ugly' in the pipeline.