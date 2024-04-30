Arjun Das’s Rasavathi set to release on May 10

CHENNAI: The trailer of Arjun Das’s upcoming film Rasavathi - The Alchemist was unveiled on Monday. Written and directed by Santhakumar, the film joins the release lineup for May 10.

The one-minute 35-second trailer shows a glimpse of the major characters, the life of Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran. It ends with a dialogue by the protagonist about his view on bravery.

The film is bankrolled by Santhakumar himself, under the banner of DNA Mechanic Company, along with Saraswathi Cine Creations.

Rasavathi also features Ramya Subramanian, GM Sundar, Sujith Shankar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha, and Rishikanth. D Imman has composed the music.

Earlier in a conversation with DT Next, the director said, “My previous films had a blend of romance, action, thriller and other elements. In this story, action and romance will have an upper hand.”