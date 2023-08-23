Arjun Das’s next launched with pooja; D Imman to compose music

CHENNAI: The next project of filmmaker Vishal Venkat of Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal fame will be bankrolled by Sudha Sukumar, under the banner Gembrio Pictures. Tentatively titled as Production No 1, the film was officially launched by the makers with a pooja.

The movie will have Arjun Das and Shivathmika Rajashekar in lead roles. Shivathmika was last seen in Nitham Oru Vaanam in Tamil. “There are intriguing elements in this film. I am a huge fan of D Imman and I am happy to work with senior actors like Nasser,” Arjun Das said.

Production No 1 also stars Nasser, Kali Venkat, Ramesh Thilak and Bala Saravanan in important roles. The film’s music will be composed by D Imman. Talking about the film, Vishal Venkat said, “This will be a film about people and there are entertainment factors as well.”

GK Prasanna will be the editor and camera will be handled by PM Rajkumar.