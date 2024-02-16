Arjun Das to make his debut in Malayalam cinema

CHENNIA: Actor Arjun Das, who is known for his roles in Kaithi and Master is all set to venture into Malayalam cinema. The actor will be seen playing the lead role in Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming directorial venture.

With Khabeer’s track record of hits including June, Madhuram, and the gripping Kerala Crime Files web series, the collaboration has already upped the anticipation among movie buffs.

Music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for Hridayam, Kushi, and Hi Nanna is composing the film’s score.

While details on the cast and crew remain undisclosed, reports suggest that this yet-untitled project will belong to the romantic genre.

Official sources tell us that the filming is scheduled to commence later this year. The makers will announce other cast and crew members in the coming weeks.