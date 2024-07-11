Arjun Das-Aditi Shankar join hands for musical love story

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das, who was last seen Rasavathi, has joined hands with the makers of Lover and Good Night for his next. Billed to be a musical Love Story, Aditi Shankar is playing the female lead. The new project was launched in Chennai on Thursday with a pooja ceremony.



Directed by debutant Vignesh Srikanth, the movie is tentatively titled as Production No 4. This film, an all-out entertainer, is produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios. Aravind Viswanathan is in charge of cinematography, while Nash handles editing.

Meanwhile, Aditi Shankar was last seen in Maaveeran alongside Sivakarthikeyan. She also has Nesippaya with Akash Murali in the pipeline. The film is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan.