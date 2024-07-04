'Are You Sure?': BTS stars Jimin, Jung Kook embark on adventure in new travel series

WASHINGTON: In an exciting announcement that has set fans buzzing, global superstars BTS's Jimin and Jung Kook are gearing up to showcase their adventures in a brand-new travel reality series titled 'Are You Sure?!'. Produced exclusively for Disney+, the series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Filmed in 2023, prior to their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?!' is set to premiere on August 8, offering fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols.

The series will span across New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement, made jointly by Big Hit Music and Hybe Corporation on Tuesday, highlights the show's appeal as BTS's first travel reality series featuring just Jimin and Jung Kook.

Known collectively as ARMY, BTS's fanbase eagerly anticipates behind-the-scenes moments and candid interactions as the pair navigate bustling cities and tranquil getaways.

The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19. It aims to capture the essence of travel, offering viewers a unique perspective on the cultural and scenic beauty of each destination.

For BTS, renowned for their global influence and musical prowess, 'Are You Sure?!' represents a new chapter in their journey to connect with fans worldwide. Earlier on the same day, BTS member Jin, who recently completed his military service, was confirmed as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.