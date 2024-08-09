Arav looks stylishly serious in VidaaMuyarchi

CHENNAI: Actor Arav is making quite an impression with his first look poster from the much anticipated action thriller, VidaaMuyarchi, which was released by the makers on Friday.



Ajith starrer VidaaMuyarchi, has been keeping the audiences intrigued with back to back updates of the characters from the film, which is directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Previously, Lyca Productions, the makers backing VidaaMuyarchi had revealed the first look poster of actor Arjun Sarja.

In this new update of actor Arav, the poster focuses on him getting out of a vehicle, and posing with a rather serious demeanor.

Taking to his X account, Arav wrote, “Dreams do come true! Beyond thrilled to share a film poster with my idol Ajith sir. Grateful to you. Thank you #Magizh sir. This moment is pure magic #VidaaMuyarchi #Ajith #Grateful #DreamsComeTrue #FilmMagic (sic).”

The film also stars Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil in pivotal roles. Om Prakash handles the cinematography and NB Srikanth is looking after the editing. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Ajith after 'Vedalam' and 'Vivegam'.

Ajith recently wrapped up shooting for VidaaMuyarchi, will be shooting his portions for Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad in the coming days.