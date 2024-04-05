AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer collaborate for Ramayana

CHENNAI: Mozart of Madras AR Rahman and Oscar winner Hans Zimmer are all set to collaborate for the upcoming Indian epic film Ramayana that will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

In the film Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi will feature as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Sources say that producer of the film Namit Malhotra has managed to bring Rahman and Zimmer on board the project.

We also hear that Hans Zimmer has heard the story outline and is excited to be a part of the Indian magnum opus. The shooting for the project is already underway.