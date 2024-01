MUMBAI: AR Rahman is globally acclaimed Indian composer, singer, and music producer. His influence on the music industry is immense, and he has created numerous iconic songs across various genres. On his birthday, let's have a look at some of his iconic songs.

Dil se re Rahman collaborated with director Mani Ratnam for 'Dil Se,' and the soundtrack, including 'Dil se re,' was a huge success.

Chaiyya Chaiyya Another song from 'Dil se,' Chaiyya Chaiyya, featuring Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan, became an iconic track and is known for its energetic beats.

Khwaja mere khwaja A devotional track, 'Khwaja mere khwaja' with rich orchestration, reflects A.R. Rahman's versatility.

Jai Ho 'Jai Ho' won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2009 and brought international recognition to A.R. Rahman.