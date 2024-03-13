AR Murugadoss to direct Salman Khan’s next film

CHENNAI: In a major announcement on Tuesday, director AR Murugadoss has joined hands with Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a new film. The makers also announced that the project will hit the screens for Eid 2025.

Sharing the news on X, the actor wrote, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025. (sic).” This yet-to-be-titled film marks the fourth outing for the director in Hindi cinema, after Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Akira. Other details on the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, the fifth installment in the YRF Spy universe. Meanwhile, Murugadoss is currently shooting for Sivakarthikeyan’s next, titled SK23, with Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead.