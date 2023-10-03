Begin typing your search...

Anurag Kashyap, Sundar C’s emotional thriller titled One 2 One

Directed by Thirugnanam and produced by 24Hrs Production, the movie will have Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap as the hero and as the antagonist respectively.

3 Oct 2023
Anurag Kashyap, Sundar C’s emotional thriller titled One 2 One
One 2 One poster

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first look poster of Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap’s One 2 One on Monday. Directed by Thirugnanam and produced by 24Hrs Production, the movie will have Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap as the hero and as the antagonist respectively.

The story is said to take place in a moving train in which Sundar C is playing a doting father. Vijay Varman of Paramapadham Vilayattu fame will be seen playing a crucial role.

The film also features Neetu Chandra, Ragini Dwivedi, and Riyaz Khan in important roles. Siddharth Vipin is the film’s composer. Meanwhile, Sundar C also has Aranmanai 4 and Sanghamitra in various stages of production.

DTNEXT Bureau

