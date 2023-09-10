Anurag Kashyap felt 'awkward' to be the poster boy of 'Haddi'

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is seen playing the character of Pramod Ahlawat in the crime drama 'Haddi', opened up on how he felt to be the poster boy of the movie, and talked about the preparations that went into the role.

Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag and Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead.

Nawaz plays the character of Haddi/Harika, while Zeeshan is seen as Irfan.

On how he felt to be the poster boy of the movie?

Anurag told IANS: “Awkward. I can’t get used to watching myself.”

The director was recently seen in a cameo role in web series ‘Made In Heaven 2’.

On saying he did a fabulous job in the show, Anurag replied: “Kaam to acha karna padta hai wanna gaaliyan padti pain.”

He further said: “Khud ko nahi dekh sakte hain aap. It's awkward and surreal”.

What pointers he kept in mind for playing Pramod?

Anurag shared: “Just follow the director. Akshat had more clarity how to play the role. I did not read the script. Mai bas chala gaya. Or jo isne bola maine kia. My performance is as good or as bad, as he is the director. I am always a director’s actor.”

Talking about the same, director Akshat said: “I used to keep bouncing things with him. Luckily, I am so fortunate that my entire cast is so brilliant, that my half job was done. We used to discuss scenes in the morning , there were lot of open space, there was a lot of play that was happening.”

“And many times it happened I have given them the situation about the scene, and they just went on their own. Especially the scenes of Nawazuddin where he is exploring and emoting the vulnerable side of him. So there was not a scope of too much inputs and discussions. You just let everyone play and the magic happened,” he added.

Produced by Zee Studios along with Anandita Studios, the film stars Nawazuddin in a double role, one of which is transgender. It also stars Ila Arun, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rajesh Kumar and Ivanka Das in pivotal roles. It is streaming on Zee5.

On the work front, Anurag recently directed 'Kennedy', which is a neo-noir thriller film. It stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead.