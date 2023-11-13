Anupama Solanki on body shaming: ‘Accept the way you are, be thankful to God’

MUMBAI: The ‘Nath-Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani’ fame actress Anupama Solanki has opened up on how she faced body shaming in her childhood, and said that one should be thankful to God about the way they look.

“Sad, but everyone faces body shaming once in their lifetime. Whoever you are, surely you will face body shaming. During my childhood, I faced body shaming because I was very thin and started drinking milk with ghee without telling my family,” said Anupama.

She shared: “So I feel that we should ignore those creepy people who are used to commenting but sometimes you should reply to them because they enjoy shaming people."

“We judge people by their looks. Even darker boys and girls are stared at and commented upon in schools, colleges, offices and even in the entertainment industry,” she said.

“Our society is very conservative. They judge you easily for your complexion or your body type. There is a proverb called the first impression is the last impression and this is absolutely wrong. People cannot accept a man who gets down from Mercedes because he has a big belly or dark complexion,” she added.

“Body shaming is too much in the entertainment industry but people don’t talk in front of you like the way people taunt you in real life. I feel there is only one solution. Accept the way you are and be thankful to God about the way you look. God decided whatever is best for you. Also, try and answer back anyone who body shames you so that they stop harassing people,” Anupama concluded.