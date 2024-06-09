Anupama Parameswaran puts on distressed look in Lockdown teaser

CHENNAI: The makers of Anupama Parameswaran’s upcoming film Lockdown, unveiled the film’s teaser on Sunday. Lyca Productions took to their official X account to share the teaser which shows a distressed Anupama Parameswaran, who is seeking help as she is stuck during the lockdown pandemic.

Helmed by first-time filmmaker AR Jeeva, Lockdown also stars Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston and others in prominent roles.

The film has music by NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin with cinematography by KA Sakthivel. The editing for the film is done by VJ Sabu Joseph.



The shooting of Lockdown is over, however the makers are yet to announce the release date for the film.