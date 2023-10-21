Anupam Kher shares stills from 'DDLJ' as it clocks 28 years

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on Friday, shared pictures from the movie 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' as it completed 28 years.

He posted stills from the movie which features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on Instagram and wrote, "Aaj #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge film ko release hue 28 saal ho gaye. Lekin abhi bhi aisa lagta jaise kal hi main Raj aur Simran ko haste hue zindagi ki philosphy bata rha hu. This will always be an evergreen film. Generations will remember it as the most modern romantic film our and their times!."

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' often abbreviated as DDLJ, was released in 1995. It is a romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and has become one of the most iconic and beloved Indian movies of all time.

The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history.

The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values.

The film is known for its memorable music, beautiful locations, and the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer'. He was also in 'The Vaccine War', which was released on September 28.

Kher is also all set to come with his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.