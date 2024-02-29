Anupam Kher learned swimming, broke shoulder during Vijay 69 shoot

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher's journey on his upcoming film 'Vijay 69' was filled with thrill and pain. The actor, who plays a 69 year old triathlon athlete in the upcoming film, shared that he learned swimming last year for the film.

He also shared that with just 3 days of shooting remaining on the film, he suffered an injury to his shoulder.



The actor spoke to the media at the Next on Netflix event on Thursday in Mumbai.



He told the media: "When I heard the story of this film, I didn't know how to swim. I learned swimming last year and it's one of my achievements like it's an achievement for my character."



The actor has been working on cinema for more than 40 years. With such a humongous body of work, he asserted that this film definitely finds a place in top 5 films in his celebrated filmography.



He said: "I have done 540 films in my career, and this one definitely finds a place in the top 5 films in my filmography, trust me because I've seen the film. This film will inspire a lot of people. I also broke my shoulder during the shoot and we had to stall the remaining 3 days of shooting on the film. I'm glad with the way this film has turned out."



'Vijay 69' produced by YRF entertainment, is directed by Akshay Roy. It will soon drop on Netflix as a part of collaboration between Indian studio giant YRF and Netflix.

