Ankita Lokhande to star in Sandeep Singh's series based on royal courtesan Amrapali

MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande has been roped to star in a series based on royal courtesan Amrapali by filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who produced the film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

According to a statement, Sandeep is all set to showcase the life of the royal dancer from the Republic of Vaishali in ancient India. Ankita has been roped in to portray Amrapali, the celebrated nagarvadhu.

Ankita said that she has received immense appreciation across the globe for playing Yamunabai in the film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', because of which she has been getting “film offers with strong performance-oriented characters".

She added: “But I need to choose wisely, and yes, after 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' it's Amrapali. I will be making a few more good selections soon. Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations.”

The series will tell the journey of the dancer from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture the emotions experienced by Amrapali, who finally gives up all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

Sandeep said that Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the “strongest characters in the history of India”.

Calling her a “right fit”, he added: “I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. She is just right for the role, as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, and she is also a great dancer.”

“Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali.”

Music composer Ismail Darbar will be doing the score for the series.

He said that after the Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Devdas', 'Amrapali' will be the most challenging musical journey for him.

Darbar said: “Because this story is about a dancer who, disheartened with life, adopts spiritualism. There will be ten songs of various hues capturing the opulence and divinity of Amrapali."

'Amrapali' is being presented by Sandeep Singh and produced by Legend Studios.