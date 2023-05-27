Anirudh to compose music for Kavin’s upcoming film

CHENNAI: After the immense success of Dada, actor Kavin has teamed up with choreographer Sathish Krishnan for his directorial debut, with Anirudh Ravichander as the music director.

The untitled film also stars Preethi Asrani, who made her Tamil debut in Ayothi.

This film will mark the first collaboration between Kavin and Anirudh.

The actor took to Twitter captioning, “ I’ve always had dreams, big and small. And one of those dreams was to have the incredible Anirudh Ravichander sir sing for one of my movies. Now, to find out that he’s going to be the music director for my film is beyond belief.” Shooting for the film has already begun, which will be set in and around Chennai.