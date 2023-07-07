Anime franchise 'Psycho Pass' drops trailer for new film; India release on July 28

TOKYO: The popular Japanese cyberpunk-psychological-thriller anime ‘Psycho Pass’ is now geared up for the global release of its movie ‘Psycho Pass: Providence’ and has released a new trailer for it.

It is in this untold story that the missing link between ‘Psycho-Pass: SS’ and ‘Psycho-Pass 3’ is finally revealed.

The story picks up from the year January 2118 with series protagonist Akane Tsunemori serving as Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department. Akane receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel where the corpse of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered.

The culprits behind the murder is a force called the ‘Peacebreakers’, a foreign paramilitary organisation which the Action Division of the department had been chasing for a long time. This new threat are targeting the professor’s research papers known as the Stronskaya Document.

After the incident, the Criminal Investigation Department forms forms a team to conduct a joint investigation with the Behavioral Investigation Department. This also reunites them with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Public Security Bureau.

Akane now heads the new case which quickly escalates into something dangerous that was far beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan’s government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core.

An original anime series, the Psycho-Pass franchise revolves around The Sibyl System, an authoritarian system that assesses and quantifies the human personality which dictates every aspect of the citizens’ future. In exchange for Sibyl’s rule, the citizens enjoy a peaceful life.

With all manner of mental states and trends being recorded and monitored, the standard by which an individual’s soul is measured is a number that people have come to call the PSYCHO-PASS.

The show focuses on gun wielding detectives called the Dominators who measure criminal potential, work closely with enforcers who hunt down the latent criminals before they can break the law.

The young inspector Akane Tsunemori is a part of the Criminal Investigation Department, and her partner, enforcer Shinya Kogami, wrestle with the morality of the whole thing, asking how a fair and perfect society can be upheld and maintained by a rigid and authoritarian system which could potentially be corrupted.

PSYCHO-PASS began to air on TV back in 2012 and since then has released several anime movies which include ‘Psycho-Pass: The Movie’, ‘Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System’ or (Psycho Pass-SS trilogy) and ‘Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector’.

The movie will hit Indian theatres on July, 28 2023 Indian. It will be released by Sony Pictures India.