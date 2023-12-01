'Animal': Fans love father-son bond, call Ranbir Kapoor a "superstar"

MUMBAI: As Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal' released in theatres today, fans seemed quite excited after watching the film. They praised the storyline, father-son bond and acting skills of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. While talking to ANI, one of the fans said, "Ranbir and Rashmika looked amazing. The first half was too interesting. Beech mein film thodi se kheechi thi but overall direction and acting was too good."



Another fan shared, "Bollywood will learn a lot from this film. Direction was too good." While the other fan said, "The movie depicts a father-son bond."

Ranbir also impressed fans with his acting skills. One of them said, "He is a superstar for so many years and his entry in the movie is so impressive." One of the fans added that the movie reminded him of Akshay Kumar's 'Jaanwar'. "Ranbir bears a striking resemblance to Akshay Kumar's dreaded character in 'Jaanwar.' His personality is both powerful and terrifying."

Makers of the action thriller film 'Animal' on Thursday hosted a special screening of their film at the Jio Plaza in Mumbai.Several B-town celebs marked their presence at the screening. Actor Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he donned a black checked coat paired with black pants and a white shirt. He arrived at the screening along with his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, mother-in-law Soni Razdan, father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Rashmika, on the other hand, looked beautiful as she wore a brown one-piece dress for the gala night. She kept her makeup heavy and her hair open. Actor Bobby Deol kept it casual as he was seen twinning in black with his wife Tanya and son Aryaman Deol.

Anil Kapoor made a stylish appearance in an all-black outfit at the premiere night as he donned a black jacket, paired with matching t-shirt and pants. During the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'.Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand."

He went on to elaborate the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title." Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking to the media at the trailer launch of 'Animal' Ranbir quipped about the film's long duration and the theme of bond between a father and son and said, "This is an adult-rated Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham." The 'Brahmastra' actor also revealed that despite the role being so violent, he would always detach himself from his character after the shoot was wrapped up, saying, "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake is inssan ki trh act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti."