Anil Kapoor turns 67, daughters Sonam, Rhea shower birthday love on him

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday turned 67.

Marking his birthday, his family members including daughters Sonam, Rhea and nephew Arjun Kapoor flooded social media with heartfelt wishes.

"Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations , but for your family you're the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love. No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

She also shared Anil's cute pictures with her son Vaayu.

Rhea took to Instagram and wrote, "What a year, what a guy. Yet you are at your best when you lift everyone around you up, never let us down and always encourage us to dream bigger and bigger. I am fearless because I have you. I love you so much dad, you make me a better everything."

Arjun Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared one of his interviews with Anil Kapoor.

"Love being next to you, love you chachu !! Happy birthday @anilskapoor," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. In the film, Anil portrayed the role of Ranbir's father. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film hit the theatres on December 1.

Earlier this year, he also wowed fans with his role in 'The Night Manager'. In January 2024, he will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'.