Anbenum: Vijay-starrer Leo third single is all yours now

Apart from Vijay, the film has Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 Oct 2023 1:19 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-11 13:45:57.0  )
CHENNAI: The third single 'Anbenum' of Leo, starring Vijay, has dropped in all languages on the internet a few minutes ago.

Seven Screen Studio taking to X, tweeted Notification: New addition to your playlist ❤️ #LeoThirdSingle is out now!

The film's first single 'Naa Ready', was released on June 22 coinciding with Vijay's birthday has clocked 14 crore views, while second single 'Badass' on September 28 has garnered 2.5 crore views.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Apart from Vijay, the film has Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others.

The film's technical crew consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Philomin Raj. Leo is slated to hit the screens worldwide on October 19, eyeing the Ayudha Puja weekend.

