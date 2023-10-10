‘Anbenum’: Leo’s third single to be out tomorrow

CHENNAI: Makers of the Vijay-starrer Leo have made the release announcement of their third single ‘Anbenum’.

The official post was captioned, "Metals lam keela vachitu, petals ah kaila edupom Get ready to swoon, because #Anbenum is dropping soon #LeoThirdSingle is releasing Tomorrow."

The film's first single 'Naa Ready', was released on June 22 coinciding with Vijay's birthday, followed by its second single 'Badass' on September 28.



Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film stars Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand and Mysskin, among others. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor. Leo would release worldwide on October 19, eyeing the Ayudha Pooja weekend.