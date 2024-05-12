'Ammi jaan kehti thi' to 'mere paas maa hai': Iconic Bollywood dialogues that celebrate motherhood

NEW DELHI: Mothers' love is widely regarded as one of the purest and most unconditional forms of love due to their tremendous devotion to their children. It is commonly stated that a mother would do anything for her child. Motherhood can be both gratifying and fulfilling, but it can also be challenging and demanding at times. They are angelic beings and the purpose for one's existence. When it comes to Bollywood, mothers are more than just supporting actors. Bollywood films never fail to deliver whistle-worthy dialogues. In fact, some of the famous dialogues of moms make us emotional and nostalgic, and their impact remains etched in our memories. On this special day today, let's revisit this ultimate list of Maa dialogues.

'Mere paas maa hai' Remember the classic dialogue from the late Yash Chopra's film 'Deewar'? The conference has captivated everyone, and it is even being used in memes nowadays. This is still recognised as the most famous of all Maa discussions. In the scenario, Shashi Kapoor meets his evil brother (Amitabh Bachchan) as a cop.

'Tu abhi itna bhi ameer nahi hua, ki apni maa ko khareed sake' Another memorable dialogue from the same film. Salim-Javed Akhtar gave so many great dialogues that each scene in this film is irreplaceable. Such scenes prove that a mother's DNA comprises of selfless and unconditionally that no money can buy. This film, which was released in January 1975, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, and Parveen Babi.

'Bhagwan har jagah nahi hota hai, isi liye toh usne maa banai hai' This popular sentiment expresses the idea that mothers are an embodiment of God's love and nurturing qualities. It emphasises that mothers are often seen as protectors, carers, and the next best thing to God, providing us with a sense of security, comfort, and care. The dialogue by Late Sridevi from the movie 'Mom', touches your heart in a different way.

'Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chota nahi hota' The iconic dialogue 'Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chota nahi hota' Aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota' from Rahul Dholakia's directorial 'Raees' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan still resonates in our minds and inspire us to accomplish something in life. Mothers are our first teachers, and their nurturing shapes us into good individuals.

'Jab ladki jawan ho jati hai, toh maa uski maa nahi rehti sehali ban jaati hai' We girls always find our true best friends in our moms. Isn’t it? Another dialogue by Farida Jalal from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is every mother-daughter's true story. Mother-daughter relationships can vary and alter over time. As the daughter grows older, she may develop a sense of independence and maturity, and their relationship with their mom shifts to become more of a friendship.