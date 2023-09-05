Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture with son Abhishek

MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday early morning dropped a throwback picture with his son Abhishek Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the monochrome picture and captioned it, “Abhishek .. you started early before the camera .. and may you continue ever .. my prayers,” followed by multiple joined hands emoticon.

The picture is from Abhishek’s childhood days in which Big B can be seen looking at his son while holding a camera.

Soon after the ‘Shehenshah’ actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Abhishek also dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section.

A fan commented, “so cute.” “Beautiful picture,” a fan wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got a positive response from the audience. He will next be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Ghoomer', which was helmed by R Balki. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm.

Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie. Earlier, Big B also shared that he has watched 'Ghoomer' twice and really loved it. Abhishek also serves as a producer on 'Ghoomer'.

The film recently received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.