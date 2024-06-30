Amitabh Bachchan didn't watch T20 World Cup final, here is why

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he didn't watch the T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa because of his belief that the team loses when he watches the match. He took to his blog and wrote, "WORLD CHAMPIONS... INDIA!!! T20 WORLD CUP .. 2024.. The excitement and emotions and the apprehension .. ALL DONE and over .. the TV was not seen .. we lose when I do ..! Nothing more enters the cerebrum .. just the tears in tune with the tears of the TEAM!"

He also congratulated the Team India for winning the T20 WC trophy. Taking to X, he wrote an emotional post mentioning, "T 5057 - Tears flowing down .. in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds ..WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA..Bharat Mata Ki Jai..Jai Hind Jai Hind Jai Hind..

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also congratulated the team in his post on X, "The wait is over! A victory for the ages! When the going got tough, the Men in Blue showed what they are made of! King Kohli's anchoring innings, every ball delivered from the magical hands of Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar's catch that will go down as cricketing legend! and Hitman Rohit Sharma's Captaincy! Last but not least, spare a thought for the silent force who guided us to this historic victory. The one and only - the Wall - our coach par excellence - Rahul Dravid. Who are we - Champions! Who are we - Undefeated! Who are we - India!- A Proud Indian"

Actor Madhuri Dixit also wrote, "Records broken, milestones achieved and the World Cup won! Congratulations to Team India for an incredible journey and a well-deserved victory!"

Many other celebs including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan congratulated Men in Blue for the historic win. Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs. Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each. In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/20), Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs. Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.