Amitabh Bachchan champions for good life of artists and acting field

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, has voiced his opinion for the field of acting, and shared how artists lead a good life, candidly giving his example.

Big B welcomed Ranjeet Kumar Singh, from Ramgarh, Bihar to the hot seat in the new episode of the knowledge based reality show.

During the gameplay, the ‘Sarkar’ actor asked the contestant: “What are you doing nowadays?”

To which he replied: “Sir, I'm in Mumbai currently. It's difficult to survive in Mumbai. I gave a walk-in interview in the optical industry and I got selected. Sir, I'm currently working there.”

“I'm struggling in this city to survive as I'm trying to be an actor. Sir, you know that villagers don't value acting as a profession,” shared Ranjeet.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actor asked him whether he is trying his luck nowadays or not, and the contestant said that he is giving auditions continuously.

“I have experience in the theatre.I was a part of the Villager Theatre Group,” said the contestant.

Amitabh said: “Please keep trying”, to which Ranjeet said: “Sir, I need your blessings.”

Big B said: “You already have my blessings.”

The contestant then went on to say, “Sir, I have a few words to say. I have a small request. Please tell my father once. When I act there are people in the village who ask if this is what I'm doing and I feel bad. Please tell my father that it's a nice field.”

The 81-year-old actor then said to his father: “No, Sir. This is good. Let him become an actor. One day, he will find work for sure. Don't feel bad. Yes, an artist's life is good too. Here's an example in front of you (pointing at himself).”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.