Amish's 'Ram Janmabhoomi' docu highlights demolition of ancient Ayodhya temple

MUMBAI: The makers on Wednesday announced the premiere of the iconic documentary 'Ram Janmabhoomi Temple: The Return of a Splendid Sun', narrated by author and diplomat Amish Tripathi.

Presented by Dilip Piramal and Amish Tripathi, written by Anirban Bhattacharya and Pranav Chaturvedi, the documentary takes the viewers through the history of the sacred land of Ayodhya and the events that marked the revolutionary phenomenon.

The trailblasing documentary traverses through the nuances of the events unfolded in the unconquerable city that became the heart of the civilization, laced with the purest feeling of the devotion towards Maryada Purushottam Ram.

Through the eyes of Amish Tripathi, the documentary starts with throwing light on the life of Lord Ram and reveals the story of the demolition of the temple in the 16th Century.

What follows are a series of events that capture the conflicts and landmark decisions, along with insightful anecdotes from the locals, as well as from the prominent personalities from various fields.

It will air on January 25 on JioCinema.