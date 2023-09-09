Amid 'Jawan' craze, dir Gupta recalls how SRK took fearless stand against underworld in 90s

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way in his career. The success of his latest release 'Jawan' has once again proved why he is called the "Baadshah" of Bollywood.

He has been garnering praises over his action-packed performance in the film. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who recently watched 'Jawan' in theatres, was also left in awe after witnessing SRK's massy avatar in the Atlee film.

Taking to X, Sanjay showered praises on SRK, noting how he overcame various challenges in his life.

Surprisingly, he recollected a moment when SRK refused to bow down to underworld bullying in the 90s.

“Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, Shah Rukh Khan was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (shoot me if you want to, but I won’t work for you, I am a Pathaan),’ he said. He’s the same today (sic),” Sanjay wrote.

Reportedly, film critic Anupama Chopra, in her book 'King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema', also detailed SRK's encounters with underworld dons, such as Abu Salem, Chhota Rajan and Chhota Shakeel.

Coming back to 'Jawan', the film has scripted history at the box office. It has managed to enter Rs 100 core club in just two days.

Reacting to fans' positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

In 'Jawan', SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.