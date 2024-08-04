Mammootty expresses sorrow over Wayanad landslide tragedy at Filmfare awards show

CHENNAI: 'Megastar' Mammootty who won the Filmfare for Best Actor (Malayalam) on Saturday night expressed his sorrow over the landslides in Wayanad and took a moment to remember the hundreds who died, during his award acceptance speech.

Expressing solidarity with the people of the tragedy-hit hilltown, the actor said, "I should be happy at this moment but I am sad due to the suffering of people in Wayanad. Those who have lost their lives and belongings, I remember them at this moment."

He also asked the people to extend support to the people of Wayanad until they could return to a situation of normalcy.

Over 350 people have died and hundreds continue to be missing following the devastating landslides that flattened Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Attamala, and other areas in the hilltown on July 30.

At the 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024 ceremony, Mammootty was adjudged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Malayalam) for 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' ('Like An Afternoon Dream'). The award was presented to him by actors Vikram and Siddharth.

Mammootty and his son actor Dulquer Salmaan have collectively donated Rs 35 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, to aid the victims of the Wayanad landslides.

In his speech on Saturday, the actor also thanked the director, technicians, and co-actors of the award-winning film for their collective efforts and for helping him bag the laurel.

This was his 15th Filmfare award in his 53-year-old career as an actor, Mammootty recounted.

'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', released in 2023, was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film starred Mammootty in a dual role while actors Ramya Suvi, Poo Ram, and Ramya Pandian played pivotal roles.

At the Kerala State Film Awards in July last year, it bagged the Best Film prize while Mammootty won Best Actor for the same film.

The film also had a special premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala.