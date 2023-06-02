Amber Heard denies quitting Hollywood, says "I keep moving forward"

WASHINGTON: Actor Amber Heard has now broken her silence and denied reports of her quitting Hollywood, Page Six reported.

The 'Aquaman' actor confirmed in a new TikTok video that she is currently staying in Spain but also has film projects in her kitty.

"I love Spain so much," she told a local reporter in Spanish, with an accent similar to those native to the European country. When asked if she plans to stay in Spain for long, the 'Never Back Down' actor responded, "I hope so. I love living here."

However, the reporter then asked about whether she has any film projects planned ahead to which the actor responded, "Oh, yes."

"I keep moving forward," she added. "That's life," as per Page Six.

Recently, several reports surfaced that Heard has now relocated to Spain with her young daughter and has quit the Hollywood industry.

Heard jetted off to Europe in September 2022, just three months after her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, won his defamation trial against her on June 1.

She was seen at the time on a trip to Palma de Mallorca with her daughter, Oonagh. Since then, Heard and her toddler have been seen on several play dates around Spain. It was then reported that the 'Justice League' actor left showbiz for good, as per Page Six.

Depp, 59, sued Heard for USD 50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement. One year later, his ex-wife countersued him for USD 100 million.

The trial ended in June 2022 with the court ordering Heard to pay Depp USD 10 million in compensatory damages plus USD 350,000 in punitive damages for defaming the 'Cry Baby' actor in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.