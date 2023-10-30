Alphonse Puthren says he will quit cinema, retracts post later

CHENNAI: 'Premam' fame Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren announced that he is "quitting cinema theatre career" and revealed that he is suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD), but later deleted his post.

In the now-deleted post, Alphonse further added that he didn't want to be a burden to anyone.

The post read, "I'm stopping my cinema theater career. I have autism spectrum disorder, which I found out yesterday on my own. I don't want to be a burden to anyone else. I will continue doing songs and videos and short films and maximum an OTT. I don't want to quit Cinema, but I have no other option. I don't want to make promises that I can't keep. When health is weak or unpredictable life brings a twist like an Interval Punch." (sic)













But, soon after the post went viral on social media, he deleted it.

The caption of the post read, "I'm sorry to everyone for not being healthy. I don't know what the reason is. I had this issue from childhood, this is what I think after understanding about Autism. That's why the delay in films I guess. But I wouldn't stop entertaining you all."

Alphonse Puthren made his directorial debut with 'Neram' with Nivin Pauly and Nazriya. The Malayalam film was also released in Tamil and won rave reviews. However, after his film 'Gold' with Prithviraj Sukumaran was released in theatres with mixed reviews, the director came down on trollers of his film and wrote a note on Facebook and Instagram reflecting his anger and frustration.