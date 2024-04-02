Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 teaser to arrive on April 8

CHENNAI: The most-awaited teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule will be out on April 8, marking Allu Arjun’s birthday.

The makers announced it with a poster on Tuesday, and the film will hit screens on August 15.

Sharing the update on X, the makers wrote,” Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th. He is coming with double the fire. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 (sic).”

Following the first instalment, Pushpa: The Rise, Sukumar is helming the second part as well.

Billed as a rural drama, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The ensemble cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Miresłow Kuba Brożek handles the cinematography, while Ruben and Karthika Srinivas together look after the cuts.

Devi Sri Prasad is donning the hat of the music director, who won the National award for part one.

Meanwhile, Sukumar’s next film will have Ram Charan in the lead, tentatively titled RC 17.

The duo reunites after the success of Rangasthalam.

Other details on the cast and crew are kept under wraps.