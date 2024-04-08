Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 teaser to be out today

CHENNAI: Makers of Allu Arjun’s much-awaited Telugu movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, will be unveiling the teaser of the film on the occasion of the actor's 42nd birthday today.



Taking to their X account, the actor, along with the makers of the film revealed the time of the teaser’s release on Sunday, captioning, “#Pushpa2TheRule teaser tomorrow at 11:07AM (sic).”

He has risen above all the odds ❤️‍

And now, he is coming to RULE #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow at . #PushpaMassJaathara#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.



Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku… pic.twitter.com/MokKVsEOlQ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 7, 2024

The post also had a new poster of Allu Arjun in his Pushpa look. In the poster, the actor is seen sitting on a king’s chair wearing his trademark dhoti and shirt, along with holding an axe in his hand.



Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arjun shared a picture from the dubbing studio and captioned it, “ALL SET,” indicating the completion of dubbing for the teaser video.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release on August 15, 2024.

A few days ago, makers had released the first look of Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Srivalli. It was also on the occasion of her birthday that her first look from the film was unveiled.

Allu Arjun had received a National Award for Pushpa. Devi Sri Prasad, who is composing music for the second part, also received the National Award for the Best Music Direction.