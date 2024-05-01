Allu Arjun does the season's first big hook step in 'Pushpa Pushpa'

MUMBAI: 'Pushpa Pushpa', the first song from the highly anticipated upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', hit the airwaves on Wednesday.

The song, composed by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, is a foot-tapping number.

The Hindi version of the song has been crooned by Mika Singh and Nakash Aziz with lyrics furnished by Chandra Bose. It features synthesised sounds, a powerful bassline and heavy percussion section.

The video of the song displays the sheer power of brand that Pushpa has become in a span of 2 years. Allu Arjun makes an appearance with the hook-step that is expected to go viral on the Internet. The video relies heavily on the graphics and still images from the film.

The song ends with the iconic line of Pushparaj's character in the film, "Hargiz jhukega nahi saala".

The song is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali languages.



For the other versions of the track, Devi Sri Prasad has roped in popular singers like Deepak Blue, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind & Timir Biswas to sing the respective versions of the song.

The occasion of the International Labour Day was strategically chosen to highlight Pushpa’s character, who after joining the smuggling gangs as a labourer, rose up the ranks to become the smuggling lord.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is helmed by Sukumar & produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The film is set to debut in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2024.