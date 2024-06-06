All We Imagine As Light’s Hridhu Haroon to star in film backed by Vetri Maaran

CHENNAI: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light created history at the Cannes International Film Festival by bagging the Grand Prix Award. Payal became the first Indian filmmaker to win the award. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Hridhu Haroon in lead roles.



Hridhu is all set to star in a Tamil film bankrolled by Vetri Maaran and also a Malayalam film helmed by Musthafa. He has previously worked alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Mumbaikkar, and also in Thugs.

Commenting on All We Imagine As Light getting global recognition and appreciation from various sections, Hridhu said, “Payal Kapadia and the producers of the film guided me throughout. I take this opportunity to thank all the well-wishers and audience.”