Alia twins with daughter Raha in jungle themed outfit, catch up with Anant Ambani

In the viral videos, Alia runs into Anant, who warmly greets Raha.

ByANIANI|3 March 2024 2:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-03 14:00:52.0  )
Alia Bhatt, Raha, Anant Ambani (Image: X)

JAMNAGAR: From decor to celebrities attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. The videos and pictures are making people go crazy by building more excitement for the actual wedding.

Now, among the viral videos, it was Alia Bhatt's cute video with daughter Raha, which caught the eyes of fans on social media. As per the jungle-themed bash on Day 2, Alia donned a forest-themed pantsuit with daughter Raha twinning her in a dress with the same print. Mother and daughter duo took a stroll around the event premises and catchup with groom-to-be Anant Ambani.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Akash Ambani share a close bond and the Ambani brothers are often seen visiting Ranbir and Alia's home to catch up with them.

