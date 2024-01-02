Alia Bhatt shares adorable vacation pictures with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha

MUMBAI: The stunning couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying their vacation with daughter Raha. Alia dropped amazing pictures of the New Year celebrations with her husband and daughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures from their New Year vacay.

Ranbir can be seen kissing Alia on her cheek in the first photo.

The couple is spotted having fun and enjoying the New Year party. The third image shows their daughter waving at the camera with the sea in the backdrop.

She also posted her selfie and a picture of herself from the party.

Along with these stunning pictures, she wrote in the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some..happy new year to you all"

Recently, the beautiful actor took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her accomplishments in 2023. It featured a slew of pictures from memorable moments of the year.

She captioned it with, "2 0 2 3"

She shared the special moments in a video. It started with her look from 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also starring Ranveer Singh.

On Christmas, Ranbir and Alia gave a surprise to their fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.