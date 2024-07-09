Ali Fazal says his ‘Mirzapur’ character has become a more strategic and mature leader

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Pandit in the hit streaming series 'Mirzapur', has spoken about the transformation of his character.

The actor said that his character, Guddu, has now become a more strategic and mature leader, and his ability to think fast gives him an edge over his opponents.

“Over the past two seasons, Guddu Pandit has undergone a remarkable transformation. Guddu has evolved into a more strategic and mature leader, using his intellect as much as his brawn. His ability to think on his feet and adapt to changing situations has become his defining trait this season,” Ali shared.

The actor also spoke about the action sequences in the third season, highlighting the introduction of hand-to-hand combat scenes.

“In Season 3, you’ll witness a new level of intense and unique action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat scenes that are a first for ‘Mirzapur’. The coolest sequence we’ve shot is the jail sequence, where Guddu truly comes into his own, revealing a deeply vulnerable side to himself. It leaves you wondering what lies ahead for him,” he added.

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, ‘Mirzapur 3’ is now streaming on Prime Video.