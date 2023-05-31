Akshay Oberoi to star in season 2 of 'The Broken News'

MUMBAI: There's good news for actor Akshay Oberoi's fans. The versatile artiste will be seen in the second season of 'The Broken News'.

A source said, "Akshay Oberoi will soon be part of The Broken News season 2. There have not been many details of his character out yet, since it is in every initial stage. But the filmmakers were keen on casting Akshay for the part as he fits the roles."

The shoot of the critically acclaimed show, which is by ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India, will start soon. Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar are the show's main leads. Apart from 'The Broken News', Akshay will also be seen in 'Fighter', which also stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film will be out in January 2024.